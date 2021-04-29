M.auro Morandi is not entirely heartbroken. It is true that after 32 years he has to leave his beloved island of Budelli in the picturesque archipelago of La Maddalena in northern Sardinia. But when he moves back into a rented apartment on the main island of La Maddalena after a good three decades of hermit life on the 1.6 square kilometer island, he is at least closer to his girlfriend C. In the past few years, Morandi had exchanged information with her mainly via mobile phone. But he does not leave “his” island of his own free will.

Morandi’s life adventure began in 1989 when he and friends set out on a catamaran for the Pacific and Polynesia. There were already technical problems with the ship in northern Sardinia. Instead of fixing this together with his friends, Mauro Morandi decided without further ado to stay on the small island with the famous pink sand beach. It so happened that the post of island guard was vacant at that time, and Morandi seized it.



No fight with the authorities

He prepared a military shelter that had been built during World War II to live in. As the renovations continued, he tended not to obtain the necessary permits. That wasn’t a problem as long as the island was owned by a private company. The troubles began when the island became the property of the Italian National Park Authority.

The authority sent requests to demolish the unauthorized extensions. But Morandi resisted. And mobilized support through social media in La Maddalena, Sardinia and all over Italy. In the end, however, he did not want to get through the tough arguments with the authorities – and agreed to leave the island by the end of April. Morandi told a local newspaper that he is now too old for the eternal struggle with the authorities. He will be vaccinated against the corona virus on the main island of La Maddalena. That wasn’t necessary on Budelli.

After the departure of the hermit, modernization work is to be carried out on the island in accordance with the relevant building regulations. According to Morandi, a research center will also be built there.

It is best to live alone

Morandi is originally from Modena in the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. He worked there as a physical education teacher until his early retirement, and his children still live there today. Morandi did not find his nickname “Robinson Crusoe von Budelli”, based on the novel by Daniel Defoe about a sailor who ends up on an island shipwrecked, appropriate. “Robinson Crusoe dreamed of returning from his deserted island to society,” Morandi told a local newspaper: “Not me.”



Has settled well on “his” island for three decades: Mauro Morandi

On the main island of La Maddalena, he wants to live in the periphery, not in the center. He needs to be close to nature. And even if he is looking forward to his girlfriend: According to Morandi, he can live best alone.