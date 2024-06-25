Harry Potter it’s a much loved saga and even the world of cosplay hasn’t forgotten it after years. Among the fans’ favorite characters there are obviously the three protagonists, namely Harry, Ron and Hermione. Now we can see just a Hermione cosplay realized by wizarding_keeper.

Let’s remember that Hermione is a gifted witch, but also and above all a great scholar. In the third novel of the saga, her desire to be able to study more subjects than her pushed her to obtain one Time turneran object that allows her to go back in time practically duplicating herself so she can take multiple lessons at the same time.