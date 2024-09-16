As autumn slowly approaches he is ready to begin a new year at Hogwarts in the world of Harry Potter. The world of cosplay then becomes a perfect way to feel like we are already in the season of falling leaves. For example, we can admire this Hermione Granger Cosplay made by grange_air.

Hermione She is a Muggle-born, that is, a girl who comes from a non-magical family but is still able to use magic. The young girl immediately proves to be a great scholar and a skilled spell caster. In the story, she is a great friend of Harry and Ron and often represents the voice of reason in the trio.