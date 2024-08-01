Harry Potter is loved by many, both in its paper and cinematic format. Among the many characters in the series, many appreciate the trio of protagonists (obviously) and especially Hermione Granger. Even the world of cosplay cannot do without her. Now, for example, we can see the Hermione Granger Cosplay in a ball gown made by georgiagracecosplay.

This version of Hermione is shown in the fourth novel, The Goblet of Fireduring the Yule Ball. The ball is held in conjunction with the Triwizard Tournament and the young girl is invited by the Durmstrang champion, Viktor Krum.