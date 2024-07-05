Harry Potter is a beloved saga and is also a great source of inspiration for the world of cosplay. Being set over seven years, the saga presents us with many versions of the same characters and this allows creatives to put in the effort and find the version they prefer. One of the cosplay but the most popular is that of Hermione in ball gown, which we can see in the creation of georgiagracecosplay.

This version of Hermione comes from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Firethe fourth novel and film of the saga. The dress was worn by the girl at the Yule Ball, during which she made her relationship with Victor Krum official in front of everyone.