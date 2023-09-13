HBO announced this year that they would be working on a remake of Harry Potter. Yes, the world’s most popular film franchise is being rebooted, because, well, money? Just last week, HBO revealed that this new television series that will tell in more detail and in much more hours than the movies the story that we already know about Harry Potter.

The project, which will span “a decade,” will faithfully adapt the novels by JK Rowling with approximately one season per book. The series will feature an entirely new cast, and casting rumors are already underway. However, one original cast member isn’t thrilled at the idea of ​​a reboot.

In fact, that seems to be the feeling of most people. One suggestion that has emerged is that Hermione should be played by a black actress in the upcoming reboot. In the film series, Hermione Granger was performed, of course, by Emma Watson. Then, in the original cast of the play Harry Potterand the Cursed Child in London, the character was played by Noma Dumezweni.

Several other black actresses later took on the role, including Paula Arundell and Yanna McIntosh. Now some people say they would like to see a Hermione black on reboot. When he elected Cursed Childracist comments were made about the casting of Hermione. At that moment, Rowling said:

“Hermione can be a black woman with my absolute blessing and enthusiasm,” adding that actress Noma Dumezweni was “the best actress for the job.”

Some people hope this sentiment applies to the reboot. Twitter user AvatarObi wrote:

“I really hope that JK Rowling stand firm in your position and make Hermione be black on reboot Harry Potter of HBOas he said before.”

Others are concerned about the possible backlash the young actress may face, as well as the implications related to aspects of her story. Mouseabolition wrote:

“I am very sorry, but a Hermione Black is not the casting choice anyone wants her to be. Half the story of him is dealing with hate crimes with magic. The other half is doing chores for two white guys who secretly hate her a little,” raising several important considerations.

For now, the casting search continues.

Editor’s note: Look, you can now do whatever you want with Harry Potter, I already accepted that it was a part of my life at a specific moment and that no one is going to change that. Now I’m not interested enough to go around fighting and worrying about how Rowling thinks. I hope that the series is great, that the fans enjoy it and that it enchants new people like the live-action of One Piece.