Moscow Department of Transport: a protective shutter was triggered at the Arbatskaya metro station

In Moscow, a hermetic door was triggered in one of the passages of the Arbatskaya metro station. This was reported by the capital’s Department of Transport in Telegram.

“There was a short-term activation of the control system of the protective shutter, which was partially shifted towards closing,” the department said.

The Department of Transport added that at the moment the Arbatskaya station of the Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya line is operating normally, but the transfer is temporarily carried out through the Borovitskaya station.

