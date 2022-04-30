Instituto Hermes Pardini announced the approval by the shareholders of the purchase of 60% of the Instituto de Análises Clínicas de Santos (IACS). The acquisition was voted on yesterday by the shareholders at an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting.

Dissenting shareholders will be entitled to reimbursement of R$ 6.88 per share – the so-called “right of withdrawal”, granted to shareholders who disagree with resolutions approved at the meeting.

The amount can be redeemed by shareholders who already held shares in the company on November 16, 2021, when the acquisition was approved by the board of directors. Shares acquired after the cut-off date do not give their holders the right to withdraw. Shareholders wishing to exercise their right to withdraw must express their intention by June 9.

