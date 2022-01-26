Home page world

From: Armin T Linder

divide

The Hermes note causes astonishment. © Best of Classifieds on Facebook

Unusual words are often found on notification slips from parcel couriers. One of the Hermes messengers has appeared on the Internet, which is sad.

Munich – The Facebook page “Best Of Classifieds” is extremely popular. Around 7160,000 users (as of January 25, 2022) have already subscribed to her posts. Usually funny conversations (such as this one here) from seller-buyer negotiations on eBay classifieds are posted there.

One of the big hits outside of these conversations landed on the site in November 2019 – a whimsical notification slip from a Hermes messenger. In the first 48 hours, this collected almost 7,000 reactions and around 1,900 comments. Which is quite a lot even for this large Facebook page.

And this is what the Hermes note says: “There are no neighbors and nobody accepts them.” Certainly one of the most amusing among the many funny package notifications on the web – which is why we are still showing them to you now.

“Best of Classifieds”: Perhaps the saddest Hermes notification of all time?

The courier probably just got the wording wrong. And probably wanted to write something like “There are no neighbors there or nobody wanted to accept the package.” But what came of it is bizarre. A parcel recipient who has no neighbors and is not accepted by anyone? This is perhaps the saddest Hermes notification of all time.

“Best of classifieds” users scoff: “If the Hermes messenger completely takes the honor out of you”

Accordingly, there are also a lot of tear emojis as a reaction. “If the Hermes messenger completely takes your honor”, “In your face”, “Infinitely sad” and “and your mom doesn’t love you anymore either”, the users continue to ride around on the sad words.

Whether the package notification is fake or authentic is of course not certain. On the other hand, nobody actually thinks of something like that. An embarrassing sentence on a DHL note also became a hit on the internet. (lin) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.