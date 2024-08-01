“12 billion in shares disappeared”, the complaint of the Hermés heir

The saga of the Hermès legacy has entered a new and disturbing phase. Nicolas Puechfifth-generation descendant of founder Thierry Hermès and for years considered the largest private shareholder of the maison, reports losing track of approximately 6 million brand titleswhich equates to a stake worth over 12 billion euros, equal to 5.7% of the capital.

As highlighted by Milano Finanza, the situation is further complicated by Puech’s accusation, which attributes the alleged “scam of the century” to Eric Freymondtrustee of his estate for over twenty years.

In 2022, Puech had already shocked the world with a highly controversial decision by changing his will to designate his gardener, Abdel Jamal, as universal heir, instead of assigning the titles to the Isocrate Foundation, which he himself founded. This change led to a partial receivership of Jamal, reducing his powers and de facto blocking the donation.

Now, the situation has exploded into a full-blown legal storm. Puech accused Freymond of mismanagement and false reportingclaiming that the administrator had concealed from him the transactions involving Hermès shares between 1998 and 2022, causing a shocking loss of nearly 12 billion euros. But the Geneva Court, first in May and then recently with the Court of Appeal ruling, rejected the charges, calling Puech’s complaint unclear and unproven, especially considering that Freymond had broad management powers. Now with this controversy and the disappearance of the 5.7% stake in the stock still unresolved, the future of the Hermès legacy remains shrouded in mystery and speculation.