Dubai (Union)

The financial group “Hermes” topped the ranking of stock brokerage firms in the Dubai Financial Market for the year 2020, and came second in terms of trading value in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange, with market shares of 32.53% and 27.5% respectively.

It also maintained its first place in the ranking of stock brokerage firms on the Nasdaq Dubai Stock Exchange with a market share of 58.33%.

According to Ahmed Wali, head of the brokerage sector in securities at EFG Hermes, the company topped the ranking of securities brokerage firms in the markets in which it operates across four continents around the world, as it ranked first in the markets of Egypt, Kuwait, Dubai and Kenya for the year 2020, and ranked first The second in terms of trading value in the Abu Dhabi and Nigeria markets, and the third place in the Omani market, indicating that the company covers 12 markets in the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to 75 emerging markets.

Wali said that Hermes ranked first in the ranking of stock brokerage firms in the Egyptian Stock Exchange, with a market share of 36.40% during the year 2020, and topped the Kuwait Stock Exchange for the third year in a row, in light of the increase in trading activities before and after its promotion from Before Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) last November, to join the ranks of emerging markets, pointing out that the group came in second place among foreign brokerage firms in the Saudi market, with a market share of 2.22%.