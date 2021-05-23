Cairo (Reuters) – The chief executive of Egyptian financial group Hermes said today, Sunday, that the group will complete the acquisition of a majority stake in Arab Investment Bank During the third quarter of the year.

Karim Awad’s statements to Reuters came days after announcing the Egyptian government’s approval of Hermes’s acquisition, in alliance with Egypt’s sovereign fund, of 76 percent of the Arab Investment Bank by increasing its capital to five billion pounds ($ 320.3 million).

Awad said in an interview, “Our share in the bank will be financed through the liquidity available to the company on its own … We have very good liquidity … We immediately started, after obtaining the government’s approval for the deal, to fulfill all the conditions and approvals.”

However, he refused to give details about the amount of liquidity available to the group, which is the largest investment bank in the Middle East.

Implementation of the deal requires approval from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Hermes’s stake in the Arab Investment Bank will reach 51 percent through subscribing to 423 million shares at a total value of 2.55 billion pounds at a price of 6.03 pounds per share. Egypt’s sovereign fund will hold 25 percent with a total value of 1.25 billion pounds, and the National Investment Bank 24 percent.

“We will not dispense with any of the current employees of the Arab Investment Bank,” Awad said, adding that changing the bank’s name is under consideration with partners.

“The most important thing for us is how to put it in the ranks of the banks operating in Egypt,” he added.

The sale of a stake in the Arab Investment Bank, which was established in 1974 with the aim of financing government projects, is part of a program that the government began in 2004 to sell its stakes in banks.

Awad said, “We do not enter the banking sector with the aim of competing with the big banks operating in Egypt. Rather, we seek to create a part of the market that we focus on and provide services in which to help us grow … We can sell the bank’s services to the group’s clients, including companies and individuals, and focus on technological services.”

He declined to answer when asked about the name of the bank’s president after completing the acquisition.

When asked about any plans to offer Arab Investment Bank shares on the Egyptian Stock Exchange in the future, he said, “We prefer to put all the value on the shares of the financial group Hermes … As the Arab Investment Bank grows, this will be reflected in Hermes’s stock.”

He said that Hermes is examining investment opportunities available in the emerging markets and is targeting direct investment in emerging companies through the acquisition of minority stakes and the activity of expanding the value of consumer finance unit in one of the Arab countries during 2022, expecting that non-banking financial services will contribute 40 to 50 percent of revenues within 18 months. .

EFG Hermes’ non-banking finance sector revenue increased 22 percent in the first quarter to 441 million pounds by the end of March, equivalent to 35 percent of the group’s revenues.

Awad said, “We are very optimistic about the Arab Investment Bank deal in light of the attractiveness of the Egyptian banking sector and the significant growth opportunities expected for the sector.”