Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, the Beloesti Racecourse in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, will host the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race, with the participation of 7 purebred Arabian horses, under the sponsorship of the 16th edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The organisation of the Al Wathba Cup race comes within the festival’s strategy with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, with the aim of supporting small owners and breeders in most countries of the world and motivating them to increase their interest in Arabian horses by organising races suitable for them in all countries of the world.

The race is organised by the Pleistoni Racecourse, in cooperation with the Arab Horse Racing Federation and the Romanian Jockey Club. The race attracts a group of purebred Arabian horses born in Romania, in addition to horses born in France for owners from Romania and Bulgaria.

The race is expected to be full of excitement and equality due to the close level of the participants. It is designated for horses aged four years and above over a distance of 1720 metres, with a total prize money of 5,000 euros, and is the most expensive in Romania for purebred Arabian horses.

Heading the list of favourites is the French-bred Hermes d’Eteulier, owned by Ivan Yordanov, trained by Yulian Yordanov and ridden by Arif Marnov, who is defending the Wathba Stallions Cup title, which he won brilliantly from start to finish last year, and is unbeaten in three races.

The runner-up in the Wathba Cup is “Got de Lagardere” owned by Stefan Razvan Oras, under the supervision of the same owner and led by Norhay Zaylkiv, and the third is “Maria” owned by Ivan Yordanov, under the supervision of Yulian Yordanov, led by Yuli Asinov, along with “Walla” owned by Canada Maria Fleet, under the supervision of the same owner and led by Octavian Sandow.

The festival includes the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Crown Jewel races, the Zayed Cup, the Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup, the Wathba Stallions Cup, and the World Arabian Horse Racing Forum.

The first races of the festival were launched last January, and new races were added this season 2024, and 150 local and international races are being organised around the world, including races from the classified categories of the first category, the second category and the third category.