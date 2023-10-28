Ysrael Rojas Villafuertemember of Hermanos Yaipén, He was reported by his ex-partner for physically attacking her. However, the singer accumulates other accusations for the same fact and another for sexual abuse.

Yaipén Brothers: Ysrael Rojas is reported for physical assault

Yaipén Brothers separates member due to complaint. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/ATV capture

Melissa Rodríguez, ex-partner of Ysrael Rojas Villafuerte, filed a complaint against the singer for the alleged crime of physical assault. The delicate demand was disclosed on Magaly Medina’s program; However, it is not the first time that the singer has been reported for the same crime. Even years ago he was accused of sexual abuse against a student.

Yaipén Brothers separates Ysrael Rojas after complaint

“We want to make it clear that we do not endorse or support every act of violence and even more so if against a woman, on the contrary, we categorically reject and denounce if we witness this type of act that violates the rights of a person” reads the group’s statement. “We inform that Mr. Ysrael Jeshua Rojas Villafuerte is no longer part of Hermanos Yaipén,” they stated.

Communiqué from Hermanos Yaipén. Photo: Instagram See also The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface's End Predicts More Deliveries for the Saga

Along the same lines, they reported that they cannot contact the accused: “As a company, we have looked for a way to contact Mr. Ysrael so that he can clarify his employment situation and answer for his actions, but so far there has been no response.” .