On Saturday, February 27, the first interactive virtual concert in Peru will be held at 10.30 pm with the participation of renowned artists, such as the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt, the cumbia group Hermanos Yaipen, the orchestra Havana Combination Y Ezio Oliva to put the corresponding rock quota.

The singer of “Lord lie”And“ Adiós amor ”invited, through his stories on Instagram, his 2.7 million followers to join the event called Concert at Casa D’Onofrio, which will be broadcast by the América Televisión signal without commercial breaks.

For its part, from the profile of the group of Cuban roots and Peruvian heart, Combination of Havana recalled that you can also enjoy the presentation on social networks through Facebook Live and with a streaming on the official YouTube account of the ice cream brand.

Similarly, it is planned to give away 100 prizes every half hour among users who are connected to the concert.

Likewise, as it is called an interactive concert, special benefits will be granted to attendees who previously register on the D’Onofrio page to participate in the VIP Lounge, interact with artists, win digital autographs and thousands of D’Onoboxes.

Music, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.