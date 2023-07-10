One of the most anticipated concerts on Saturday July 9 in Montreux was that of the Gutiérrez Brothers. The Swiss-Ecuadorian guitar duo took to the stage of the Lab, one of the festival’s two main auditoriums, to take their audience on a road trip, with the desert and mountain landscapes that their melodies evoke. France 24 spoke to them before the show.

Hermanos Gutiérrez is a duo made up of Alejandro and Estevan. They were born in Switzerland, but to an Ecuadorian mother. Throughout their lives they have maintained ties to their Latino roots. During this talk they spoke in Spanish, with the accent inherited from their mother, and also in English.

Alejandro has a bushy mustache and straight, black hair. Estevan wears a cap (cap) and among his various tattoos he has a horse on the knob of his right hand. On stage they look like a pair of cowboys from the old west. When they talk, one finishes the other’s sentences, similar to the dialogue they have on stage, but through their guitars.

This is the second time they are in Montreux as artists. In 2020 they presented themselves in the one hundred percent outdoor version, as was required by any large event after the pandemic. This time they return in one of the main acts of the night.

France 24: How does it feel to be back in Montreux?

Alexander: Very proud, very happy. It is the most recognized festival here in Switzerland and for us it is also a festival of class, of style. We came once thirteen years ago to listen to a salsa band, Oscar D’León, and being here as artists and having a concert is a dream come true. A moment of gratitude and great joy.

stevan: Yes, I also feel very proud that we will be able to be here and we can share our music with the public, we know that they will receive us with much love and affection, it is a very special day.

France 24: You were born in Switzerland but your mother is Ecuadorian. How was your upbringing with that mix of cultures?

Alexander: We were born in the central part of Switzerland, near Bern. Our dad is from here, from Switzerland. We went many times to visit our relatives in Ecuador, that’s why we always live in those two cultures. Sometimes a bit… we feel lost between those two cultures, but I think there is a magic and a power to highlight things from both and make a mix. And musically, the Latin world has always been a huge influence on us. Our grandfather, Lucho Gutiérrez, showed us a song by Julio Jaramillo, an Ecuadorian singer. And it’s very clear to me that it had a huge impact on what we’re doing today.

France 24: Why did you decide to make instrumental music without lyrics?

stevan: I think that our music is a mixture of our essence as brothers, right? I love salsa, he likes cumbia better. I think when we start playing we mix it up, usually one of us has an idea and something is missing there. It is precisely what the other is… adding? (asks his brother).

Alexander: Adding.

stevan: …adding. Yes, I think… (laughs) I’m used to speaking more in English…

France 24: Let’s talk in English

Estevan: That is the main thing about our essence, adding our two flavors, two essences and combining them to create the essence of Hermanos Gutiérrez.

France 24: Today you both play guitar, but you started on this instrument at different times in your lives. At what point did you say: ‘let’s do something together’?

stevan: I started when I was about 10, 11 years old, learning on a classical nylon string guitar. I liked to play Argentine folk music, the milonga. That’s where the style of picking that I do comes from and that you can still hear in my way of playing. Then… you can tell your story… (she tells her brother).

Alexander: My brother inspired me to play guitar around when I was 16 years old. He went to Ecuador for a year. He missed the sound of him in our house, in our space, so he wanted to learn to play by watching tutorials on YouTube, and when he came back… seven years ago we reconnected as brothers. I was moving from one city to another, and we started playing together, and we realized that it was something special.

France 24: When one listens to your music there is an instant sensation of a road trip, through arid landscapes… Are these images something that you keep in mind throughout your creative process?

stevan: Yes, life is a journey. When we start working on an idea, on a song, we always have a kind of landscape in mind. I see us traveling, in a car cool Like a Ford Mustang or a convertible, driving into the sunset. It’s something classic, but it’s what I feel when we play, and this magical feeling that we have something is very beautiful. It doesn’t usually happen every time.

Alexander: Yes, this starts as an individual process and then we share ideas with each other. There it becomes something mutual. Each album is different, ‘Hijos del Sol’ (2020) we recorded it in the basement of my brother’s house in Berlin, in two weeks. During the pandemic the process was different.

France 24: Has the pandemic affected your way of composing? Around that time, the single ‘Esperanza’ (2021) was released.

stevan: We wrote that song during the pandemic. It’s called ‘Hope’ because we were affected like everyone else, it was a crazy time for everyone, being able to write about our emotions and feelings during that time… the insecurity that was there at that time and… I love performing that song, it brings me back to that time when the world was still, as if everything had stopped…

Putting away: …on hold.

stevan: Waiting, yes. That was very special and for the fans it is a special song.

France 24: Speaking of the fans whether in Switzerland, Europe or in the United States, where you have been on tour, what kind of connection do you have with them?

Alexander: Most are Latinos. I think that in each show there is always a certain Latino community present. In addition, they always come as a family: the mother with her daughter, the father with her son. Family is something so essential to me. At every show there is a family affair on stage and in the audience.

France 24: ‘The Good and the Bad’ (2022) is his most recent album. They recorded it in Nashville and it was produced by Dan Auerbach, a member of the Black Keys. How was that experience?

Alexander: That was a dream, one wondered if it was a dream or a joke. We connected with Dan instantly and with the whole team. You hear that on this album, which we basically recorded in two days. He was very respectful of the essence of Hermanos Gutiérrez. We were afraid that he would want to add drum, organ, keyboard sounds… he never said “I want to have a singer on this song”. We were afraid of something like that, you never know. But no, it was perfect.

France 24: Your music could well be the soundtrack to a movie. Is it a project that you would like to carry out in the future?

Alejandro: Yes, we would love to. I think it is one of our next goals. The next step is the US tour (September 2023). Before that we will go back to Nashville to record a new studio album, right now we are working on the songs.