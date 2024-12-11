Hermann Tertsch and other Vox leaders rebuke Zapatero for a talk on sexist violence in the European Parliament

The Spanish extreme right has tried to boycott a debate organized by the European Parliament on sexist violence in which the former socialist president José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero was participating. The Vox MEPs Hermann Tertsch and Jorge Buxadé have appeared near the set, located in the nerve center of the corridors of the European Parliament in Brussels with banners about Venezuela.

“Corina Machado cannot enter the European Parliament but Maduro’s partner can,” they read. It so happens that the Venezuelan opposition leader, along with the candidate Edmundo González, will be awarded next week in the European Parliament with the Sakharov prize and González will be present at the presentation in Strasbourg since he is in exile in Spain. The institution’s security services have come to remove the MEPs.

The talk has continued without major surprises. Zapatero has defended that equality is the “password” of democracy and has lamented that inequality between men and women is “prehistoric.” He has also assured that the EU is his “hope” and has called on legislators to focus on adolescents and has made a plea against pornography.

The area where the set is located has been filled with attendees and socialist MEPs when they have been warned of Vox’s ruse, which has also taken in its workers. At the end of the event, organized by the European Parliament, attendees from the extreme right hurled insults at the former president. “Murderer,” one of them shouted. “200 dead to come to power,” they have told him, emulating the 11M conspiracy theory. They have also rebuked the socialists present there.