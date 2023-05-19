The unconditional return of the Benin Bronzes to Nigeria was the only correct solution. Because looted art belongs to the person from whom it was stolen. A guest post.

An May 5, the FAZ published an article by Brigitta Hauser-Schäublin, a professor emeritus of ethnology in Göttingen and a staunch opponent of restitution, which made waves beyond Germany. This gives reason to clarify a few things. We also feel compelled to do so because, together with three other German museums, we have initiated the return process and, from 2021, on behalf of the federal and state governments, we will hold the preparatory talks together with Andreas Görgen, then Director of the Department of Culture and Communication at the Federal Foreign Office have led in Nigeria.

Brigitta Hauser-Schäublin’s contribution focuses on a decree by the Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari, who is still in office, which was made public shortly before the end of his term in office. In it he decreed that all returned and future restituted so-called Benin bronzes should become the property of Oba Ewuare II, the successor to the kings of Benin, and that he should assume responsibility and administration for the objects. The author concluded that the Nigerian state no longer had a say and described the development as a “fiasco” for “German politics and the museum people who serve their goals”. Already she saw the valuable art treasures disappearing never to be seen again in the Oba’s private chambers and vaults and forever withdrawn from the general public in Edo State.