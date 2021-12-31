It Countdown moment looks the same as every year, but Van der Zandt can now be seen on a screen instead of in the Top 2000 cafe, according to a spokesperson for the NOS.

The countdown follows Peter Pannekoek’s New Year’s Eve conference. The Top 2000 can be heard on NPO Radio 2 prior to the countdown. Just before the new year, the number 1 is turned off the list: Bohemian Rhapsody from Queen.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

#Herman #van #der #Zandt #quarantine #Countdown #moment #video #connection