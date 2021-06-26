Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 21:31:59

Herly RG, young Mexican woman who became popular thanks to the videos she uploads on TikTok, is breaking it big, as it is now part of Nike’s “Do Something New” campaign. In some spectacular in Mexico City, you can find the face of the content creator who rose to fame with her character Tomás – who represents the grossness of machismo. However, in the midst of success, Influencer also received severe criticism for his weight, because according to some, it is incorrect that the sports brand work with her for her size. Gordofobia? We tell you what happened in this case and the epic way Herly responded to the haters.

Everything was in order, the content creator Herly RG happily shared that it is part of Nike’s “Do Something New” campaign. Along with a spectacular, the content creator was proud to participate with the sports brand.

“This makes me very happy, my face is around CDMX #hazalgonuevo #nike”, wrote the tiktoker.

In social networks they criticize Herly RG for her weight

However, in the midst of thousands of comments that celebrated the news, there were those who launched hatred against him, because from his perspective, due to his weight, he should not collaborate with a sports brand. Even, some dared to assure that they were promoting obesity and overweight.

“Something rare for a sports brand to take as a model someone with obesity, I honestly do not think it is good publicity”; “Obesity should not be” poeticized “, being fat is dangerous and harmful, I was so that’s why I say it so that they don’t go out with their diversity pulls”; “Let’s stop normalizing neglecting health and overeating, they should use campaigns that advocate for exercise and eating properly”; “What a horrible campaign, I am against the campaigns that promote unreal stereotypes of beauty, but also these new campaigns that promote vulgar stereotypes, can’t normal people put in?”; “Nike doesn’t want me healthy”; “Clear example that Nike is worth the health of people, they only want to sell their products normalizing that they are well pig”, It is read among the comments of those who launched hatred against the influencer.

Herly RG Responds To Haters For Hate Messages

However, despite the bad comments, Herly RG was forceful and put an end to people who only criticize her for her weight. How did you respond to them? The nominee for the MTV MIAW 2021 clarified that no one wants to promote obesity and that she is aware of her health.

“I have a mirror in my house, I do monthly studies, I keep an eye on my physical and emotional health, net, is it so heavy for you that a plus-size person is in an advertisement for sportswear? Nobody wants to promote obesity… ”, wrote.

I have a mirror in my house, I do monthly studies, I keep an eye on my physical and emotional health, net, does it weigh so much that a plus-size person is in an advertisement for sportswear? Nobody wants to promote obesity … – Herly RG (@herly_rg) June 25, 2021

Likewise, he stated that if the haters they really cared about the health of others, they wouldn’t write so much hate on social media. He even detailed that there are people who gain weight because of emotional problems.

“In this pandemic, many of us gain weight for emotional reasons, but you are so shitty that you do not care about your neighbor, if you were concerned about the health of others you would not write so much bullshit on social networks”added.

In this pandemic, many of us gain weight for emotional reasons, but you are so shitty that you do not care about others, if you were concerned about the health of others, you would not write so much bullshit on social networks. – Herly RG (@herly_rg) June 25, 2021

Finally, Herly clarified that she is no longer affected by messages of hatred, but that he is concerned that these samples of discrimination are made to people who suffer from depression or anxiety. For this reason, he recommended that they better “close their noses”.

“Your comments do not affect me, because every day I receive the same bullshit, I worry that they will go and tell a person who is going through depression or anxiety, you do not know the battles of others so close your mouth”, concluded.

Their comments do not affect me, because every day I receive the same bullshit, I worry that they will go and tell a person who is going through depression or anxiety, you do not know the battles of others so close your mouth. – Herly RG (@herly_rg) June 25, 2021

.

.

.