Jeffrey Herlings has finished third at the Great Britain Grand Prix in the MXGP. At the Metterley Basin circuit in Winchester, the Dutch motocross rider finished third in the first moto and fourth in the second.











Italian Antonio Cairoli won the Grand Prix. The KTM rider won the first race and finished third in the second. Slovenian Tim Gajser ended up in second place in the final standings after winning the second moto. The world champion finished fourth in the first race.

In the World Cup standings, Gajser leads with 93 points. He won the Russian GP earlier this month. Herlings is in second place with 78 points. The 2018 world champion finished second in Russia. In the Grand Prix of Great Britain Glenn Coldenhoff finished eighth after two races. Calvin Vlaanderen came in thirteenth place and Brian Bogers ended up in sixteenth place.