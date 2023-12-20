Herlinde Deutsch, Lilli Gruber's mother, has died: she was 96 years old

Serious mourning for the presenter and journalist Lilli Gruber: her mother Herlinde Deutsch has died.

According to what theAdnkronos, the woman, who was 96 years old, died in Egna (Neumarkt), in the province of Bolzano, where she had lived for a long time. Her funeral will be held on Friday 22 December, at 3pm, in the parish church of San Nicola in Egna.

As of Monday, December 18, Lilli Gruber was not at the helm of Half past eight, temporarily replaced by Giovanni Floris. The director of TgLa7, Enrico Mentana, had announced his absence due to “very motivated personal commitments”.

“Lilli Gruber was held back by family problems and I willingly lend a hand” declared Floris, who in the past had already replaced Lilli Gruber at the helm of La7's in-depth program when the latter had contracted Covid.

The journalist has always said that she had a beautiful relationship with her mother who was married to Alfred Gruber, a building contractor from Cortaccia, a small village on a plateau in the Adige valley.

Herlinde Deutsch's family lived in Egna, a municipality of just over 5 thousand inhabitants, located about 25 kilometers south of Bolzano.