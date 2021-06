The historic building El Corralazo, which was located in the vicinity of the Jerónimos Monastery, shortly before its demolition. / LV

The demolition of the El Corralazo building, carried out in 2012 by the San Antonio Catholic University (UCAM) as part of the conditioning work of some land for the expansion of its campus, «transcends the mere disappearance of a Cultural Heritage Site of the Region Murcia, since the result of the serious offense has not been