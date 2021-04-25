Mahmoud Ismail Badr (Abu Dhabi)

On an area of ​​more than 16,800 square meters, the “heritage village”, which is located on the Abu Dhabi Corniche in the breakwater area, extends to the side of the giant flagpole, and represents the second most prominent heritage and touristic landmark of the city, after the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and a major destination in the tourism programs Foreigners and residents of different nationalities, and the village, affiliated with the Emirates Heritage Club, was inaugurated in 1996, and it carries with it a cultural heritage project that makes it a platform to promote national identity and heritage culture, and highlight the heritage aspect in the UAE to tourists, as a visit to Abu Dhabi is not complete. Without going through the heritage village, which receives between 2000 and 2500 daily, citizens and residents, and foreign tourists from various countries of the world, representing 75% of the visitors, as well as school and student delegations from universities and higher institutes in the country, where they have the opportunity to practice Traditional sports such as camel riding, falconry, and others.

The entrance to the village at Abu Dhabi Corniche

The first thing that attracts the visitor’s attention to the heritage village are those creative touches in its unique architectural design, according to traditional architecture styles, and the inspiration of a side of military architecture styles in the design of its gate and its museum, which was designed as a model for the Palace of Government in Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, while hinting at the beauty of this design Built in the form of an ancient castle, its area exceeds 500 square meters, where steps take you to see agricultural tools and weapons, pearling tools, Arabic coffee pods, and folkloric costumes. The museum also includes in its corridors heritage treasures such as old women’s decorations, ornaments, and old pictures embodying Historical stages, ancient silver, bronze and paper coins, hunting tools, and old weapons, especially rifles, with a special corner for rare manuscripts, and a corner of the historical archive, as you see a number of copies of the Noble Qur’an written by hand.

And whoever sets foot on this authentic heritage place, he will stop contemplating the pillars and environments that reflect the life of the community of parents and grandparents, the first of which is to identify the corner of the wild environment, to follow its details that include the various houses designed, built and inhabited by parents and grandparents, and in it also an integrated rich world of knowledge, heritage and history. This world is evident when visiting the “archaeological area”, which includes miniature models such as: the Tomb of Hili – the colony of Hili – Bida Bint Masoud – the settlement of Umm al-Nar, where the visitor can return to a historical period of about 4000 years, then the visitor looks at the house of the people The coast, where you see the design of the house that includes the “barjeel”, which is above the roof of the house covered with palm wicker to catch the air breezes from all four sides and enter it inside the house with a natural cooling system.

The village’s facilities, which include the Al-Arashan Market for traditional products, the Saman Museum, traditional and yazra crafts shops, the women’s workshop, the corner of folk food and henna, hold cultural festivals and folkloric performances. They also include the “village mosque” built in the style of Islamic and traditional architecture in terms of the decorations engraved on its doors and windows. The view of the Corniche overlooking as a background has a link between heritage and what the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has reached in the urban sphere, and this is how the village appears today as a qualitative cultural heritage monument, and it falls asleep safely and confidently on the beach, in an urban style that combines Islamic decoration and the latest findings of urban civilization.