On the first evening of the 20th session of the Sharjah Heritage Days, organized by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, local and foreign art teams set out to present various activities that embraced pioneers who came from all over the world on the land of the Emirates in Sharjah, so they illuminated the land of the Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah with participation, interaction, love and communication.And after the launch The start of the festival, and in light of the atmosphere and sites inspired by the local folklore of the UAE and the participating countries, there was a remarkable presence of the local and international folk culture, and great efforts to show its bright face through a variety of events and accompanying workshops that target all members of society in their various age groups, and their various cultures. and their intellectual and heritage interests.
Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, President of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days, said: Everything that you can see here in the land of events is the result of continuous efforts made by the work teams of the Institute since the end of the last session, and they were keen to be in harmony with the cultural status of Sharjah, and constitute an addition Important knowledge for the current session, and there is no doubt that success in it is closely linked with translating the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and his unlimited support for everything that is fruitful for the spirit, mind and humanity, as well as culture and heritage.
In the largest possible number of workshops that were held in one day, the educational workshops corner, the handicrafts corner, and the plastic art corner hosted activities that provided the attendees with educational, plastic, heritage, manual, linguistic, environmental and cultural skills, as the participants engaged in making and forming dolls, painting on pottery, and getting acquainted with carpet weaving. The local “Al-Sadu”, the mechanisms of growing the Ghaf tree, the aesthetic and artistic values in the wooden frame and the mural, and also included learning fast reading skills, as part of Sharjah’s cultural role in developing and encouraging the reading taste. On the western stage platform in the Ghaf Oasis, the children spent enjoyable times with their families They move between the various heritage activities for the first day of the Sharjah Heritage Days, which started with a group of artistic performances inspired by the local folklore.
And in the “Highlight Your Creativity” workshop presented by the Emirates Heritage Club, it was a distinguished experience for children over 9 years old, as they learned about the types of traditional Emirati ornaments, their divisions, their names, and the nature of ancestors’ dealings with them, as well as the types of ornaments intended for women, men, children, and the occasions in which the ornaments are present to add more. Of joy and delight among people. The workshop was filled with many questions and answers, and the interaction and different reactions of the attendees added a double joy to the workshop and made it an unforgettable experience.
The activities that filled the Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah did not stop, as there is also the House of Popular Games, and the Heritage Environments Corner, and the fragrance of the past spread among the audience throughout the International School of Story corner as they listened with interest to 7 heritage events, between a story or folk art, where they learned The skill of writing the story with the paragraph “My story, I make it skillfully.” Their feelings of wonder and anticipation mixed as they listened to the story “Woe to you from Bou Dreyah.” They sailed in their imaginations while they were introduced to the box of the world “Kamiishibai.” Proverbs are experiences, lessons, and messages between generations. The International School of Story continues to provide more about the magic and beauty of stories, as well as the role of the environment in making human stories through time.
In addition, the Sharjah Heritage Days activities will continue to present more events and workshops in the cities and regions of Sharjah until March 21, and it is expected that there will be a double attendance of heritage pioneers, those interested, school students and all segments of society.
