Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – from what the heritage tells us that it is the product of nature, culture and feelings that are formed in its bosom, and therefore history sciences deal with pieces of heritage as keys to understanding the psychological and emotional components of peoples, and tools for decoding the relationships between different environments within the same community or between nations with each other.

This is what is evident in the corner of the Republic of Lebanon, which is a guest of the “Sharjah Heritage Days”, with the smell of cedar trees, olives, roses and cinnamon, the fragrant ancient Phoenician history, the glory of the mountains and the multitude of colors of nature, all embodied in the exhibits of traditional costumes, soap pieces, wood carvings and wrought jewelry. Handcrafted by skilled Lebanese hands.

At the entrance to the corner, the Lebanese fashion designer Fatima Maatouk returns to the Phoenician era, explaining with fondness the apparent development of the national Lebanese dress, and in her discussion of the “tantur”, which is a conical-shaped headdress and is considered one of the most important pieces of traditional costumes: “The groom used to present to his bride Tantura decorated with precious stones to keep it throughout her life and not sell it or give it up, whatever the circumstances.

Fatima Maatouq revealed that the “tantur” was indicative of social status. The rich design it from gold and add expensive diamonds and precious stones to it. The middle class uses silver and less expensive stones, while the poor make it from wood and cover it with bright colors, despite the variation in the material value of the tantur. However, its symbolism and intangible value are the same, and it is shared by all, as it is an expression of transcendence, pride and belonging to the homeland.

As for the colored, decorated clothes and made with different types of cloth and threads, Maatouk says: “The Lebanese have historically inspired their designs from the beauty of nature and the multiplicity of its colors.” She explains that the clothes displayed in the corner each represent a region of Lebanon, for mountain clothes differ from the clothes of the plains, as well as On coastal clothing, and reveals that in the past, fashion designers made sure that the clothes fit the nature of life and business in each region, and that they also took into account the climate and heat conditions in summer and winter.

On other handicrafts, the Lebanese chemist Mamoun Choucair confirms that Lebanon is one of the first countries to manufacture soap in the world, and that the Phoenicians transported this industry with their ships made from the cedars and olives of the mountains of Lebanon to the shores of the world and presented them to other peoples and civilizations.

He says, reviewing the components of the soap bars lined up on a wooden table at the entrance to the corner, as if they were colored candy bars: “In Beirut, a place known as the soap Khan, founded thousands of years ago, and the abundance of olives in Lebanon’s regions helped the prosperity of this industry, which the population soon introduced It has other ingredients such as laurel, rose roses, turmeric and honey, as they are convinced of the great medicinal and aesthetic benefits of these ingredients.

Mamoun Choucair continues his enthusiastic speech, explaining the reasons for the flourishing of woodcarving crafts in Lebanon, explaining that the reason for this is due to the quality of cedar, pine and olive wood, which gives them longevity and stability in the face of climate fluctuations and other influences of nature, and indicates his words in the Saladin al-Ayyubi pulpit in the Mosque Al-Azhar, carved from the cedar of Lebanon, which until now remained free of signs of damage, preserving its beauty and majesty.