Heritage More and more people want to give a pre-inheritance – “Many only get the inheritance themselves at retirement age and immediately start figuring out how to pass it on to children”

The popularity of pre-inheritance is probably due to the growing wealth of Finns. Pre-inheritances are often recorded as gifts for tax purposes.

Inheritances and the giving of monetary gifts has increased in the 21st century.

This is probably due to the fact that the wealth of Finns has risen in the long run: many families have more property to leave to future generations, estimates the tax lawyer of the Central Association of Taxpayers. Tuomo Lindholm, who has been working on inheritance issues since the 1980s.

“Many only get the inheritance themselves at retirement age and immediately start figuring out how to pass it on to their own children. When the inheritance is given slowly and in good time, the overall tax burden is usually lower than if the inheritance collapses at once.”

Inheritance is always defined for tax purposes as a gift, ie the rules for gift taxation that apply to it: less than EUR 5,000 may be given tax-free every three years. A gift tax must be paid on a pre-inheritance or gift of at least 5,000 euros.

According to Lindholm, there is a persistent perception in Finland that a pre-inheritance should already be given tax-free for less than EUR 20,000, even if this only applies to inheritances. Inheritances are distributed only after the inherited death.

Pre-inheritances are taken into account in the distribution of inheritances if the heirs so request and often raise inheritance tax. For this reason, according to Lindholm, it is very common for a gift record to state that it is not a pre-inheritance. In this case, the gift is not taken into account for inheritance taxation, unless the giver of the gift dies within three years of giving it.

Turku Professor of Law at the University Tuulikki Mikkola according to most gifts and inheritances are given within the family circle – often from parents to children.

In addition to tax-related reasons, there may also be, for example, a desire to receive a particular heir or object.

According to Mikkola, by naming gifts as pre-inheritance, equality can be sought: the debtor can, for example, give all his children property of equal value, which will later be taken into account in the division of inheritance.

“In this way, future inheritance disputes can be avoided,” Mikkola points out.

According to Tuomo Lindholm, some gift givers who evade inheritance tax may inadvertently become favored by one or more of their heirs.

The tax lawyer gives an example: A father has three children and he gives a gift to only one of them. If the gift book states that the gift is not a pre-inheritance, it is not taken into account in the inheritance distribution and one of the children has thus received more than the others. An exception to this may be the provisions of the law.

On the other hand, if one of the heirs receives more prematurely, the testator can, according to Lindholm, smooth the situation, for example, in a will or life insurance.

On the other hand, if there has been a clear favoritism in the division of property, the gift may nevertheless be taken into account in the division of the estate, even if the gift certificate states that it is not a pre-inheritance.

“If, for example, a mother has two children and gives a significant part of her property as a gift only to another – thus violating the legal part of the heir – another child can try to demand supplementation of the law, for example by invoking favoritism provisions.”

When the property will be distributed to future generations well in advance, the typical way is to give less than 5,000 euros tax-free every three years, says Lindholm.

“This amount can be given by anyone: mother, father, grandmother, grandfather or godfather. Everything is taxed separately, meaning that if more than one person gives such gifts every three years, it is possible to give even sincere sums.”

While giving gifts and inheritances may make tax sense, Lindholm believes that Finns should learn to enjoy their wealth more themselves, rather than just distributing it or keeping it to heirs.

“Elderly people could use a variety of services to facilitate their own old age. Many only think of their posterity.”

Lindholm regularly encounters situations where gifts or inheritances are also given unconditionally to minor children. Lindholm recommends considering very carefully whether this is worthwhile: when they reach adulthood, children may use the entire property in an instant.

The tax administration does not have statistics on gifts of less than EUR 5,000, as these do not require a gift tax return. Larger gifts are not broken down by the Tax Administration into pre-inheritances and gifts, but all are considered as gifts.

“In 2019, about 40 percent of the gifts over 5,000 euros were real estate and farm assets, about 30 percent were cash, less than 15 percent were securities and about 10 percent were housing shares,” says the Chief Inspector of the Tax Administration. Matti Luokkanen.

According to the class, in 2019, gifts were given for about three billion euros. Less than five per cent of the gifts were worth more than € 200,000, and about half were worth less than € 25,000.