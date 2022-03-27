Sharjah (Union)

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee for Sharjah Heritage Days, received Mr. Ali Al Hashimi, Advisor for Judicial and Religious Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in the country. Al Hashemi accompanied Al Musallam to an inspection tour of the pavilions and corners participating in the festival, including the Armenian pavilion, the guest of honor The nineteenth edition, and expressed his admiration for the level of organization and the diversity of the activities held.

On the other hand, the Muslim witnessed a session at the Arab Heritage Center on the common Arab file included in the UNESCO Representative List on Arabic Calligraphy, which was submitted by 16 Arab countries and submitted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He participated in the session entitled (Arabic Calligraphy Arts.. Experiences and Challenges). ), both Dr. Muhammad Baghdadi, Dr. Imad bin Soleh, and Zuhia Abdel Salam, and Wiza Qalaz.

Commenting on the topic of the session, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Musallam said: The Arabs have outdone themselves in this many series of elements of Arab heritage and cultural heritage included and registered in the UNESCO lists, pointing to the keenness and care of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage to support and promote such achievements in particular, based on the role of the Institute As an accredited international center of the second category in capacity building in the field of file registration, the Institute concluded two days ago the first training workshop for a number of trained members and candidates from a number of Arab countries, and granted them certificates for their achievement of training requirements.

historical relationship

The cultural café witnessed a session that discussed the cultural and civilizational relations between the Balkans and the Arab and Islamic worlds, presented by Dr. Masoud Idris and Dr. Muhammad Ali. Its topics centered on the relationship between this region and the Arab world with the selection of North Macedonia as a model. Idris addressed the geography of the Balkans and its connection, and Sheikh Sultan’s interest in maps and geography. Associated with history and represented by the numerous literature in this aspect.

Idris made a comparison between the Iberian Peninsula (where Andalusia was previously) and the Balkan Peninsula, which according to him is closer to the Arab world than Western Europe, whether culturally, geographically or in terms of identity, calling for the inclusion of geography in the description of university courses in Arab universities and the teaching of history The Balkans are in these universities, because the Arab Islamic civilization still exists in that region, an identity, spirit and values, unlike the case in the Iberian Peninsula, which has become just Arab and Islamic buildings and landmarks that are visited by tourists without a common cultural link, pointing out that the Balkans includes 50 popular groups They differ in language and religion, but the influence of the Arabic language, with its words and letters, on these Balkan cultures is great and important.

Forum

On the other hand, the forum witnessed a second session on the animal in the Emirati folk belief presented by the professor and researcher Ali Al-Mughni, reviewing the tales and legends that were raised in it that were associated with the Emirati folk imagination. Natural, education and religions, then the singer reviewed examples of some of the different beliefs about animals, among the residents of the Emirates, in a variety of areas, including:

character

The Emirati Crafts Center at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage represents an active and lively forum during the Sharjah Heritage Days, through a series of workshops and practical training courses that it offers to visitors and with the participation of many representatives of Arab countries.

Kholoud Al-Hajri, Director of the Center, said that the current edition has attracted professional participation from outside the UAE, from Gulf, Arab and foreign countries, in addition to various local centers, associations and institutions.

charcoal pens

The Western House hosted a workshop for engineer Wafaa Daghestani on the art of drawing with charcoal pens, which is an ancient art associated with man’s discovery of fire and the use of the remaining charcoal in drawing and coloring, an art that seems to have almost disappeared after the emergence of other colors. At the beginning of her workshop, Daghestani reviewed the advantages of drawing with charcoal, including its realisticness and many color gradations, pointing to the most important techniques through the method of holding the pen, and the best types of pens used in it, and that young children are advised to start drawing with pencils and then gradually to drawing with charcoal.

a touch of loyalty

Among the most important exhibitions that receive visitors to the Sharjah Heritage Days is the “Six Columns” exhibition, which honors personalities who have contributed to the process of preserving heritage in all its forms. Symbols and flags from exhuming the Emirati popular memory and extracting the relics of science and art pioneers, and they restored the memory of the place.

In a touch of loyalty from the management of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, this exhibition comes in the Heritage Square, which celebrates a group of researchers who left this world after leaving immortal exploits and prominent fingerprints in the march of popular heritage in particular and cultural heritage in general.