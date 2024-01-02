The Abu Dhabi Councils, in the Office of Citizens and Community Affairs in the Presidential Office, are organizing various heritage events, activities and performances at the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2023-2024, which is currently being held in the Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi, and will continue until March 9, 2024.

The activities of the Majalis platform at the festival aim to enhance the heritage heritage, national identity, and community cohesion among all segments of society, by presenting a group of craft and creative workshops and interactive performances.

It also aims to raise cultural and cognitive awareness by coordinating sessions that come in cooperation with institutions and government agencies, including the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Al-Furiya Initiative in the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sandooq Al Watan, and other government institutions.

The events include interactive performances that embody the depth and authenticity of the Emirati heritage, such as weaving Sadu and Talli, Qard Burqa, roasting Emirati coffee, and workshops on sand for children and adults, in addition to performances that simulate the interconnection of the past with the present and the future, such as the virtual majlis VR, a display of photographing illuminated lines, and artistic performances such as sculpture and live painting. On decks, wood and canvas.

During its participation in the festival, Abu Dhabi Councils launched competitions and prizes for the public, such as the Abu Dhabi Councils Photography Award, the third session, under the theme of “Emirati Heritage at the Sheikh Zayed Festival.” It also organized a heritage questions competition with Hareb Al Suwaidi to provide valuable gifts to visitors.

The Abu Dhabi Youth Council also launched the first phase of the “Legacy and Impact” program on the Abu Dhabi Councils platform at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which targets the categories of students and youth.

The program aims to instill authentic Emirati values, shed light on popular heritage, and enhance national identity through various participations covering several aspects within the festival’s activities.

The Abu Dhabi Majlis platform enjoyed the participation of a number of talented artists, including the painter Khalid Mohammed Al-Astad, the visual artist Maryam Fairouz Al-Hosni, the painter Fares Al-Hammadi, the artist Salwa Al-Marzouqi, Fatima Ali Al-Hammadi, the writer Mira Al-Mansouri, and others who participated in a live art show or presented educational art workshops for the festival’s visitors, young and old.