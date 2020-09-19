Faced with the Covid-19 epidemic which continues to grow in France, Heritage Days were forced to adapt, Saturday, September 19. This weekend which attracts thousands of visitors has simply been canceled in some cities. In others, health regulations are required to prevent any spread. Saturday morning, masked visitors arrived at Matignon where they were greeted by the Prime Minister himself. Jean Castex then gave them a tour of the premises and his office where he is not, he said, “as tenant“.

In Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin), the episcopal palace is open to visits, but under conditions. “We registered, we took the first slot: 10:30 am. We are happy“, testifies a man smiling. In addition, at the castle of Pennautier, in the Aude, the descendants of the marquis open their doors for a room classified as historical monument, exhibiting Louis XIII’s travel furniture.