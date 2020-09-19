Faced with the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to spread in France, Heritage Days were forced to adapt, Saturday, September 19. This weekend which attracts thousands of visitors has been canceled in some cities. In others, sanitary rules are required to avoid any new contamination. As of Saturday morning, visitors joined queues, masked and with their reservation they had made online.

All have taken their troubles patiently and willingly accept the rules. “We are told to have some distance between us, we had to book in advancee, “said a woman.”It’s pretty well organized, it’s great. It’s a privilege because there are fewer of us. We can discover the place, take pictures without there being many people on it“, adds another delighted visitor.