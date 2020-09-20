It is a superb monument erected by Vauban in 1839. The Minou lighthouse, in Finistère, opened its doors by reservation to visitors, on the occasion of Heritage Days, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 September. From the top of its 26 meters, this jewel of the Iroise Sea always bravely faces storms. Its history is also inseparable from that of the fort which was erected in the 17th century to protect itself from the English, who threatened to invade Brest (Finistère).

The uniqueness of this lighthouse lies in particular in its configuration: there is a room on each floor, which is normally unique to lighthouses at sea. Dressed in a raincoat, and of course a mask, visitors listen attentively guide. “Heritage Days is important for it to be able to continue. Culture is essential. We cannot necessarily go to theaters, but we can at least enjoy our beautiful outdoor heritage”, considers a visitor, delighted.