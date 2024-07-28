The Municipal Presence Team at Al Dhafra Region Municipality organized many competitions and heritage activities during the 20th session of the Liwa Date Festival, which concludes today.

The participation included competitions for children in Al Yola, Al Na’eesh, and Al Fawala, in addition to introducing generations to the making of Talli and bridal gold, preserving customs and traditions, highlighting the cultural and heritage heritage, and enhancing the role of Emirati culture in consolidating the values ​​of national identity, preserving local identity, and instilling the values ​​and traditions of Emirati craftsmanship.

The municipal presence team also distributed a number of local environmental plants to visitors, including Ghaf, Aloe Vera (sea ghaf), Sidr and Dhafra species, to encourage community members to plant and preserve local plants, as they are characterized by their tolerance to high temperatures, in order to enhance the sustainability of water resources.