Heriot-Watt University Dubai today announced that it has been granted initial institutional accreditation by the Commissioner for Academic Accreditation (or CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education. The Commission for Academic Accreditation is the UAE government’s body responsible for ensuring the quality of higher education and is designed to ensure prospective students, their families, employers and other stakeholders that accredited institutions and their programs meet standards of academic quality consistent with current international practices.

Dean and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Heather MacGregor, said: “Achieving the initial institutional licensure is an important milestone for Heriot-Watt University Dubai. It is an integral part of our strategic plan to continue our success and commitment to this region, as well as recognition of the high quality and standards of teaching and learning that it has applied. The university has been here for the past 16 years.For graduates, this accreditation means that they will be able to obtain more degrees from other universities accredited by the Commission if they choose.It will also enable them to work more easily in government and related sectors. government throughout the Gulf and the Middle East and North Africa region in general.