🚨BREAKING NEWS! 🦅

🔴Exclusive: As we reported a few months ago, Heriberto Jurado is followed by several Mexican teams, one of them Club América

🔛Today it can be confirmed that there are negotiations between Club América for the young winger and current Mexican national team… pic.twitter.com/2spesfz96p

— Young Soccer Players MX (@Jovenesfutmx) June 29, 2024