In May 2024, the America club won 1-0 in the second leg final for the Mexican championship against the Blue Cross Machine (2-1, aggregate score), thus becoming the fourth team to achieve this distinction in short tournament times. Pumas from UNAM, León and Atlas de Guadalajara are the other three.
Anyone would think that with this André Jardine would have ensured his permanence at the helm of the azulcremas for several more tournaments, and although the confidence is there and the fans blame him little, the Brazilian strategist knows well that in Coapa the demand does not stop. The three-time championship, more than an illusion, is an illusion to be fulfilled in the 2024 Apertura tournament.
That is why the Águilas del América have decided to strengthen themselves with everything for the beginning of the competition. They signed the former Tuzos del Pachuca player: Érick Sánchez, in an operation that many have come to consider: the bomb of the tournament.
However, there has also been adverse news in the nest. The departure of the Colombian footballer Julián Quiñones, for example, who emigrated from Coapa and joined the ranks of the Arab League, as did the legendary ‘Chucho’ Benítez not many years ago, RIP.
With the intention of replacing him in the best way, the azulcremas would be thinking of signing the Uruguayan player from the Monterrey Football Club: Rodrigo Aguirre, who, it was said, was close to joining Santos Laguna, but the signing stalled at the last minute.
The player who could arrive at the nest in the next few days is the footballer of the Hidrorayos del Necaxa: Heriberto Jurado, who is only nineteen years old. He plays as a midfielder, is Mexican and could be an element with a great future in national football.
#Heriberto #Jurado #sign #América
Leave a Reply