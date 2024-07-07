Home page World

After a fire in a bar in Herford, investigations are underway in all directions. © Christian Müller/Westfalennews/dpa

A bar in Herford burns down this morning. There is said to have been an explosion. The police are on site with strong forces and are investigating in all directions.

Herford – After a fire in a bar in downtown Herford, the police are conducting a large-scale investigation in all directions and are looking for witnesses. The Bielefeld police took over the operation and brought together all available forces in the East Westphalian city.

According to witnesses, there was at least one explosion, police said. Investigators could not confirm this at first, but could not rule it out either. No injuries were reported at this time. Police were “strongly deployed” to find out the cause of the fire, a spokeswoman said.

Comprehensive fire

An adjacent area was cleared and the area cordoned off. The first report from the fire department was received by the police shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, said the police spokeswoman. The fire department and the technical relief organization were on site and put out the fire.

The main fire-fighting operations were completed in the afternoon. According to the police, residents were not yet able to re-enter the affected residential building with the bar. The spokeswoman said it was a “large-scale fire”.

“We are investigating in all directions,” she said. The investigations range from a technical defect to arson to an attack. “We cannot rule anything out yet, but it is not enough to confirm a suspicion.” Possible traces of suspects are part of the investigation. In the evening it was said that there was currently no evidence of a terrorist attack or a politically motivated act.

Witnesses are sought

Bielefeld police asked witnesses to inform them immediately about suspicious objects and people. Photos and videos can be made available to the police via an online information portal. “We are following up on every tip that could be connected to the fire,” they said. dpa