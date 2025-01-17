Hereu wanted to downplay this decision by stating that Ryanair “has grown and will continue to grow” in Spain For this reason, he has advocated for the company to bet on the country and to deseasonalize tourism.

The minister, who made these statements during his visit to Zaragoza to learn about the Stellantis and CATL gigafactory plant project, has valued the leadership of tourism in Spain and, specifically, in international tourism.

A premise that has been established on the 94 million international tourists who have visited Spain in 2024, which means 126 billion of euros. “It is a very fundamental injection of prosperity into the Spanish economy.”

Hereu explained that the objective of the Government of Spain is “a diversified economy, with an evident industrial commitment and leadership in international tourism that is not threatened at this moment”, alluding to Ryanair’s decision.

The airline’s decision directly affects the Zaragoza airport in which the reduction would be 20% of its routes. Regarding the possible specific impact on the Aragonese community, the minister stated that “Aragon has a great industrial future and also in tourism because it has many values ​​of natural and cultural heritage, cities, quality, gastronomy, the way of being, which This is something the world also has to discover.”