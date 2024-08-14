Sony has announced August’s PlayStation Plus games.

Those on the subscription’s Extra tier will get the following titles:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – PS4, PS5

Wild Hearts Standard Edition – PS5

Cult of the Lamb – PS4, PS5

Ride 5 – PS5

Watch Dogs 2 – PS4 (a PlayStation Plus rerelease)

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection – PS4, PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – PS4 (another re-release for the service)

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris – PS4

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – PS4

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – PS4

In addition to the above, those on PS Plus Premium you will also get access to the below:

Vacation Simulator – PS VR2 (includes both PS VR2 and PS VR versions)

TimeSplitters – PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters 2 – PS4, PS5

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect – PS4, PS5

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – PS4 (available as a streaming version only)

These games will be available from 20th August.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a highlight for those who are yet to make their way through this world with Geralt. Eurogamer’s review for Wild Hunt called it a “majestic, earthy open-world adventure with great integrity and personality.”

Cult of the Lamb is a more recent release, and one many of us here at Eurogamer enjoyed. “A desire to please shines throughout this charmer with a hundred moving parts,” reads Eurogamer’s Cult of the Lamb review from 2022



Image credit: Massive Monster

For a full list of games available on Sony’s subscription service, be sure to check out our guide to PlayStation Plus here.