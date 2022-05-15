Publisher Atlus wants to know if you’d like to play Persona on Xbox consoles.

As first reported by Windows CenterAtlus has circulated a consumer survey to players asking a whole slew of questions about their gaming preferences.

While not unusual in and of itself – it’s an annual survey, after all – question 38 has Persona fans cautiously optimistic that mainline entries of the franchise may finally make their way to Xbox.



“If a sequel (numbered entry) in the following game series was to be released, what platform would you want to play it on?” the survey asks. Options for Persona include PS4, PS5, Switch, smartphones, and Xbox. It also asked if fans fancied playing Persona on PSVR, too.

It’s the first time the survey has been made available in English for “those in North America”, so if you’ve always fancied Persona-ing on Xbox or Switch, now’s the time to make your voice heard. Be quick, though – the 45-minute(!) survey closes later today, on 15th May.

We awarded Persona 5 with an Essential badge and said: “Real talk: if you’ve played Persona, if you’ve enjoyed JRPGs, if you even have a passing interest in Japanese media, there’s absolutely no reason to read this frankly ponderous review Persona 5 is everything you’ve wanted: style and substance distilled into an experience worth waging cultural wars for.”