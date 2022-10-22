Nowadays things are getting complicated with the digital age as there are hundreds of sites and services that people join which is why they have to create different passwords. However, sometimes some users tend to share them with trusted people, something they say is a very bad idea, this for the following reason. According to a survey conducted by Avast, many people who are related as a couple still know the password of their exes despite no longer being linked, that in work emails, Netflix accounts and more. That means that it is theoretically illegal to continue counting on the benefit, even more so if they are sensitive issues or company accounts.



Thus, the disadvantages of sharing passwords with relatives have been listed. This is the following: – Access is given to the information contained in that account. – By repeating the password, access is given to several accounts at the same time. – You will never be 100% sure that whoever has the password will use it correctly. – Not everyone is equally discreet when saving the password. – The password can fall into the wrong hands. And not by direct fault. – Using someone else’s account involves doing things on their behalf. – They can cancel an account without having done anything or knowing who did it. – By sharing a password, they may make purchases on your behalf. So, it can be very dangerous to carry out such practices. Beyond family issues, also in tax matters, since personal accountants can ask for the SAT password to make invoices and other issues that include paying taxes. So it is better to look for managers who are fully certified. In the end, it is up to the source person to share the data. Via: Avast



The post Here the reason why you should not share passwords first appeared on Atomix.

#Heres #shouldnt #share #passwords