It was Donald Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who convinced their father to choose JD Vance as vice president. And they did so during a private meeting last week during which their father confided in them that he was leaning toward choosing Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, who the tycoon appreciates for his calm personality and without the risk of overshadowing him.

But at this point Donald Jr. and Eric “jumped out of their seats, saying ‘Why would you do something so stupid?'” a Republican source told NBC News, explaining that they began “pressing on JD.” In the end, Trump listened to his children, making a choice opposite to the one he made in 2016 when, on the advice of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, he chose a traditional conservative Republican like Mike Pence.

The 39-year-old former Marine, who has been a senator from Ohio with Trump’s blessing for less than two years, is instead a champion of the Maga base, of which the two adult sons of the former president are undisputed leaders. The choice of Vance therefore, according to several sources familiar with the process of choosing the vice president, is oriented towards a generational shift, in addition to obviously rewarding loyalty to Trump, rather than the greater political experience of Burgum and Senator Marco Rubio, who have entered the shortlist of candidates for the vice presidency.