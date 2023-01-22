Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Former commander and rebel leader Igor Girkin sees the lack of morale in the Russian army as the biggest problem in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The offensive of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war has stalled almost eleven months after the Russian invasion. At the beginning of January, the Russian military leadership reported an offensive success in Ukraine for the first time in months. The capture of the city of Soledar was Russia’s first success in the war against the neighboring country since the capture of Lysychansk in July 2022. Criticism of President Vladimir Putin is also increasing because of the lack of progress.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech in Saint Petersburg. © Ilya Pitalev/imago-images

Putin critic Girkin names the main reason for Russia’s failure – are Russia’s soldiers lacking in motivation?

A regular critic of the Russian President is Igor Girkin. The 52-year-old was one of the military leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the Ukraine conflict. Since the beginning of the war, Girkin has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the actions of the Russian military. He repeatedly accused President Putin of being too weak. On Sunday (January 22), Girkin again criticized the Russian President in a post on Telegram. In his opinion, he gave the reason why Russia will not win the war against Ukraine.

“Of the whole complex of reasons that very seriously weaken the combat capability of the Russian Armed Forces – not only in offense but also in defense – I still consider the moral factor the most important,” Girkin wrote to his followers. The 52-year-old assesses the situation as the vast majority of Russian soldiers deployed in Ukraine have no motivation to carry out successful offensive actions. This is mainly due to the fact that the Russian goals in the Ukraine war are neither publicly communicated nor officially defined.

Russia’s troops lack morale: Girkin praises Ukraine’s “most persistent and professional units”.

Another reason, according to Girkin, is the disciplinary action available to officers. These are limited because the Kremlin continues to describe the aggression in Ukraine as a “military special operation” instead of a war. However, the disciplinary measures that are legally possible as a result would not be sufficient “to make the military members fear more than death and injury from enemy fire,” said the 52-year-old. Should Russia officially describe the war as such, there would be a legal basis for further measures.

Igor Girkin has been a frequent critic of President Vladimir Putin since the start of the Ukraine war. © imago-images

Girkin’s conclusion: “The command can only conduct a full-fledged offensive against the positions of a steadfast and obstinate enemy with ‘elite’ units in very narrow, limited areas.” technical superiority over the opponent” could be created. But even such superiority is no guarantee of success against the “enemy’s most tenacious and professional units.”

Putin critics sure: Offensive will “inevitably fail”

A Russian success in the war against Ukraine is therefore not possible with the current approach, Girkin continued. “In the face of sustained and skillful enemy resistance, such an offensive will inevitably fail, as the command is unable to force its troops to go into battle with the required level of military strength.”

Girkin is not the first military expert to point out morale and motivation as crucial factors in the Ukraine war. Various observers have already drawn attention to these circumstances in recent months. While Ukrainian troops would defend their homes and families, Russian soldiers fought far from home for goals they would not understand.

Igor Girkin: Rebel leader sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Girkin is believed to be one of those responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 and has therefore been issued with an international arrest warrant. The Boeing-777 was hit by a Russian anti-aircraft missile and crashed over eastern Ukraine. All 298 occupants perished in the crash. A Dutch court sentenced the 52-year-old rebel leader to life imprisonment in absentia in November 2022. Russia officially denies any responsibility for the plane crash. (fd)