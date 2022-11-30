Wednesday, why Jenna Ortega doesn’t blink in the Netflix series

Everyone looks at it, everyone talks about it: Wednesdaythe new Netflix series produced by Tim Burton has become the topic of the moment, also thanks to the protagonist Jenna Ortega and a curiosity about her eyes and, in particular, her eyelids.

On social networks, in fact, there has been no talk of anything else for days. The series is inspired by the iconic Addams Family film and for this very reason it is keeping fans glued to television. Jenna Ortega, the protagonist of Wednesday, kidnapped everyone with her hypnotic gaze.

Many wonder why Ortega never blinks. The answer came via a tweet published on theofficial account Netflix and tells how during the scene of the first meeting between Wednesday and Tyler, the young actress acted without ever blinking.

After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So she didn’t. pic.twitter.com/h5Ver9oozC — Netflix (@netflix) November 28, 2022

Apparently, Tim Burton himself would have noticed this and anticipated the potential of this detail in Jenna Ortega’s acting figure, which is why he would have told her to keep this particular expression during all filming of the series.