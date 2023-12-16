It is not the fault of the electric car, it is not a question of low-cost labour, nor the green drive of the entire planet: China will win the global challenge in the automotive world because – unlike the EU and the USA – has a precise strategy. The European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Acea) has just explained the concept very well: according to their analysis, China's strategic policy is from another planet. Reason? It includes the extraction and refining of battery materials, battery production, charging networks, low-cost energy, purchase incentives and recycling throughout the life cycle of electric vehicles

A huge competitive advantage. At the same time, as if this were not enough, the EU has adopted a piecemeal regulatory approach to industrial policy, regulating only specific stages of the value chain.

Not only that: “China's dominance – explains Acea – in the electric vehicle supply chain and US government incentives in favor of national car manufacturers risk slowing down the EU's efforts to support European production of electric vehicles” . So as other global regions move forward with ambitious industrial strategies that boost domestic industries, the competitiveness of European electric vehicle manufacturing risks going down the drain. We are referring to the growing push to create a manufacturing hub for the electric vehicle value chain in the United States. Ambitious sales targets in states like California and at the federal level, combined with unprecedented funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), are boosting the domestic auto industry, testing the competitiveness of European manufacturers in a of the most valuable export markets for electric vehicles.

But there's more: China now has an almost unattainable competitive advantage in terms of technology. As Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, explained a few months ago, the gap is enormous and can no longer be filled: “According to what people think – Cook explained – companies go to China because labor is cheap. But China stopped being the country with the lowest labor costs in the world some time ago: today this is no longer the reason why people come here to produce.” At that time?

“The reason – explains the manager – lies entirely in the skills, or rather in the 'quantity' of skills concentrated in a single place. The products we make require advanced production tools and great precision in the use of cutting-edge materials. To be clear, concludes Cook, if we wanted to bring together all the engineers in the USA with this type of skills, I'm not sure we would be able to fill the room. In China, however, we would fill several football fields.”

This is why China will win the technological challenge of the future and this is why the country of the Great Wall has no rivals even in the automotive sector: “Here – concludes Cook – the professional experience is truly rooted. And I must praise the Chinese education system which continues to focus on this aspect even when other countries are now decreasing investments in training the engineers of the future”.

The electric car has nothing to do with it but is at the same time a key element. It is the key to understanding why Europe is doomed. “Unlike China and the United States, the EU does not have a solid industrial strategy to support the production of electric vehicles,” explains Sigrid de Vries, director general of Acea. Could a drastic solution be what Salvini proposes? That is, focusing everything on old combustion cars? And fight the cars on tap? Absolutely not because as Acea explains (remember, they are car manufacturers not green extremists or Greta Thunberg fanatics) “A vibrant European electric vehicle industry is fundamental to achieving climate objectives. In short, Europe wants to set the global pace of decarbonisation, but it must do more to support the critical industries that are part of the solution in a synchronized and coherent way.” Acea doesn't say it but makes it clear: our regulatory framework is a delusion. A chaos of regulations – eight or nine a year on average come out in Europe – which distracts vital funds and undermines competitiveness. “To tackle climate change and boost Europe's nascent electric vehicle industry, the EU must develop a tailor-made regulatory and financial framework to create a favorable business environment,” concludes de Vries. You will understand, easy to say…