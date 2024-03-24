CD Projekt Red says it turns down “over 90 per cent” of its team's side quest pitches.

Talking at GDC this week, lead quest designer Paweł Sasko said in a presentation that even a “good designer” has just 10 per cent of their ideas accepted.

“If someone has 10 per cent, this is probably one of the best people we have on the team,” Sasko explained.



“So what I do with our designers, I'm like, okay here's the list of genres. Here's a list of the themes that I want you to work with. Write me pitches. And then they write, yeah, five, 10, 20 a day. Basically, an excellent pitch is like four sentences of like: That's the pitch,” Sasko said, as transcribed by PC Gamer.

“No one, no artist has only great ideas. We all have shit ideas and tons of them, we pick just a top five per cent,” Sasko added.

Interestingly, it's not merely the quests with the biggest budgets that impress fans, either; According to Sasko, “you can make so many amazing things with clever ideas, with working with limitations” and some of the most popular quests had “the smallest budgets”.

