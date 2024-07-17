“Here’s who killed Piersanti Mattarella”: the anonymous letter to the family

An A4 sheet of paper with seven lines. Dry. Written on the computer. In which an anonymousas Adnkronos learns, writes the name of the alleged killer of the former President of the Sicilian Region, Piersanti Mattarella, killed on January 6, 1980, under his home in Palermo. The children of the former President of the Region have delivered the letter to investigators, awaiting developments. Now it will be the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Maurizio de Lucia, to try to shed light on this anonymous person. The work of a mythomaniac, or does that name lead to a new line of investigation? It is still too early to know. The only certainty, so far, is that 44 years later, the names of the killers who killed Piersanti Mattarella, the President “with all the papers in order”, brother of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, are still unknown. But only the names of the instigators. At least those of Cosa Nostra.

But what is written in the anonymous letter? seen by Adnkronos? Here it is: “Hood on his head, ice-colored eyes, waddling, swaying step. This is the description of Piersanti’s killer. There is a black militant boy, at the time called (…) for his ice-cold eyes in right-wing circles. His name is (…) and he corresponds to the textual description and the images. He looks a lot like the identitikit. After the murder he moved to (….. )”. The name indicated, the nickname and also the place cited by the anonymous person have been deliberately omitted to allow the investigators to carry out their work calmly.

The day of the ambush

The day he was killed, Piersanti Mattarella was without an escort. He had just gotten into the car with his wife, Irma Chiazzese, and his children Bernardo and Maria, he was 21 and she was just 18, with whom he was going to Mass. That year, Epiphany fell on a Sunday and on holidays the President of the Sicilian Region usually let the men who protected him go free so they could be with their families. This was Piersanti Mattarella, the man who wanted a region “with its papers in order” with the State and with the other Italian regions.

The investigation and the instigators

The judicial affair on the Mattarella murder has been long and complex. And not definitive. The bosses of the Cosa Nostra commission, from Totò Riina to Michele Greco, with the other members of the dome, from Bernardo Provenzano to Bernardo Brusca, Pippo Calò, Francesco Madonia and Antonino Geraci, were sentenced to life imprisonment as the instigators. The investigation, however, was unable to identify either the hitmen or the alleged external instigators, whom Judge Giovanni Falcone thought he had identified as Giusva Fioravanti and Gilberto Cavallini, both of whom were later acquitted. But other killers have never been identified, and the mystery remains.

The identikit of the hitman

The anonymous letter also includes the identitikt that was created and is part of the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office. A photofit, in black and white, one with glasses and one without. “Age approximately 22-24, height 1.65 m, light brown hair, regular mouth and nose”. A photographic reconstruction of the face of the man who allegedly killed Piersanti Mattarella.

The trail of right-wing extremists

The trail of young extremists hired by the Sicilian mafia through the Banda della Magliana had been spotted early by Giovanni Falcone, who investigated Valerio ‘Giusva’ Fioravanti for murder. It had been confirmed by Piersanti’s wife, Irma Chiazzese, who recognized Fioravanti as the man with “ice-cold eyes” who had approached the window of the Fiat 132 driven by Piersanti and killed him. A theory that had been reiterated by right-wing multiple murderer Angelo Izzo, the monster of Circeo. But the real revealer of the fascist perpetrators and the first accuser of his brother Giusva was Cristiano Fioravanti. To several prosecutors, from Rovigo, Bologna, Florence, Rome and Palermo, and in several interrogations he said: “My brother committed a political murder in Palermo, in the presence of the politician’s wife, between January and March 1980”. “It was Valerio who told me that they had killed a Sicilian politician…”. Except to not confirm it in the subsequent procedural phases.

The investigation reopened in 2018

In 2018, the Palermo prosecutor’s office reopened the investigation into the murder. New investigations through complex comparisons between ballistic evidence. One of the evidence from the trial held in Palermo, the license plate of a commando car, was apparently split in two by the perpetrators of the theft and a part was later found in a hideout of the neo-fascist terrorist organization Nar. Today the investigation, still at a standstill, is coordinated by the Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and the assistant Marzia Sabella. Other names are being investigated. But so far nothing concrete.

The President’s children have never spoken about the investigation. The ones who did were his grandchildren, like Piersanti Mattarella, namesake of his grandfather, who some time ago told Adnkronos: “We have never known anything about the state of the investigation, so many years after the murder, despite the fact that on January 6th there are cyclical press reports or rumors about alleged news on the investigations into my grandfather’s murder, in addition to this cyclical repetition, almost commemorative rather than relative news regarding the investigations, we have no news from the Prosecutor’s Office, despite the fact that the press knows that the investigations are still open”.

“Occult Forces” Evoked in Funeral Homily

During the funeral homily, the then bishop of Palermo Salvatore Pappalardo, speaking of the murder of Piersanti Mattarella, said that it was impossible for the crime to be attributed only to the mafia, because “there must be other occult forces”. Two days after the crime, on January 8, 1980, the then Minister of the Interior, Virginio Rognoni, spoke of an “operational complicity between organized crime and terrorism”. The same vision was expressed in the subsequent debate by Pio La Torre.

An approach also followed by Giovanni Falcone, who conducted his last important investigation precisely on the Mattarella murder and other political crimes. He said that these were crimes of mafia origin but the motive “was not certainly or exclusively mafia-related”.

Turning point near?

A light on what happened could come from the establishment of a commission of inquiry, as the deputy attorney general at the Court of Cassation and former president of the Palermo Court, Antonio Balsamo, has long hoped for: “I believe that the time may be ripe. Above all for a shared historical reconstruction of this dramatic season of mafia terrorism. A season that fortunately belongs to the past, but which it is nevertheless important to reconstruct completely, because there are vast grey areas on which it would be essential to shed full light. All this could be the work of a commission, which could go beyond the limits that are inherent to the criminal process. And it could be an important tool for building a shared memory capable of shedding light on a season in which some of the most important representatives of the institutions in Sicily fell, such as Piersanti Mattarella, who had been able to change the consideration of Sicily in the European and international context, managing to oppose with extraordinary courage the designs of Cosa Nostra in the most difficult period”.