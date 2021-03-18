AMD’s new RX 6700 XT graphics card launches today, as we’ve reached the card’s March 18th release date and the 1PM GMT (9AM ET) release time is getting closer. Our RX 6700 XT review shows that AMD’s promise of a strong 1440p performer at $ 479 / £ 419 is fulfilled, so expect a lot of demand. New GPUs are almost impossible to find at a good price right now, so we’ll try to set you up with the links and info you need to pick up your new RX 6700 XT in the US or UK.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT answers What is it? This mid-range graphics card for 1440p gaming replaces the RX 5700 XT

This mid-range graphics card for 1440p gaming replaces the RX 5700 XT When is it coming out? March 18th, 9AM GMT (1PM ET)

March 18th, 9AM GMT (1PM ET) How much is it? Prices begin at £ 419 / $ 479

So why is this card so hotly anticipated? Put simply, it brings the advancements of AMD’s bleeding-edge Big Navi GPUs like the RX 6900 XT down to a mid-range price point, while still offering great performance for the 1440p 144Hz screens that are the most popular new purchase amongst PC gamers. The RX 6700 XT is also reasonably future-proof, thanks to HDMI 2.1 support, 12GB of VRAM and RT capabilities. It’s also slightly cheaper than Nvidia’s competing RTX 3070, which admittedly does perform better in RT workloads.

Though AMD is taking the unusual step of releasing reference and custom designs at the same time, we still expect these graphics cards to sell quickly, so here’s what you need to know – including the best links to pick up a card on release day.

Where can you buy the RX 6700 XT in the UK? You can buy the RX 6700 XT from a range of major US and UK retailers, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your regular place. Note that some stores haven’t put their categories live yet, so if a link doesn’t work then you may be a bit early. Try another retailer or search for the RX 6700 XT 12GB in the retailer’s search bar as an alternative.

Where can you buy the RX 6700 XT in the US? The RX 6700 XT is available from a wide range of major stores, which we’ve summarized in a handy table below. Stock is expected to sell out quickly, so do consider checking a second or even third retailer if you aren’t able to order from your normal go-to!

How fast is the RX 6700 XT? The RX 6700 XT is generally 80 to 90 per cent as fast as the excellent RX 6800, for a little over 80 per cent of the cost, based on our tests at 1080p, 1440p and 4K. From a GTX 1070 or Vega 56, you’ll normally see a near-doubling of frame-rate, although this does change on a per-game basis. For more details, check our RX 6700 XT review. Overall though, the reasonable price to performance ratio and attractively low price suggests that the card is likely to join our round-up of the best AMD graphics cards. The RX 6700 XT’s closest AMD competitors are the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070, which remain hard to find on the retail market. The RX 6700 XT is normally around the same power level as the RTX 3070, but dips below the RTX 3060 Ti in some games, especially ones that utilize ray tracing. This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

What’s the RX 6700 XT price? AMD’s official recommended retail prices for the RX 6700 XT start at $ 479 / £ 419. This could increase depending on the retailer and the specification of the card, as custom versions from other partners may receive some factory overclocking to boost performance, more ports or other additions. Of course, in the current market, graphics cards may be viewed as a bargain even if they’re within £ 100 / $ 100 of the RRP!

Are pre-built RX 6700 XT desktop PCs available in the UK? There are a range of UK and US retailers with RX 6700 XT graphics cards available who will build an RX 6700 XT desktop PC for you. You do pay a premium for the privilege but this is still a great option for anyone without the time or inclination to build for themselves, or who isn’t able to find a standalone card – as most retailers will prefer to sell a whole system rather than a GPU alone.

Are pre-built RX 6700 XT desktop PCs available in the US? There are a range of American system integrators that can take care of the hard work of building a high-end gaming rig and sending it to your door. Here are some of our absolute faves.