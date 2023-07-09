Skullgirls 2nd Encore is finally coming to current gen Xbox consoles later this month.

Ten years after it first debuted, Skullgirls will hit Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 19th July after it was indefinitely delayed coming to Microsoft systems back in 2019 “due to unforeseen development and production challenges”.

Skullgirls censorship update (art changes only) – June 26th 2023.

Three years later, however, and it seems those “challenges” have been overcome, because – as spotted by TheGamer – a fresh store page for the game has now gone live on the Xbox store.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore endured an influx of negative Steam reviews last month after an update to the 2D fighting game removed allusions to real-world hate groups, made its content less sexually “exploitative”, and added some adjustments to content the developer now believed to be in “poor taste”.

“While the Renoir family and the Black Egrets were always intended to evoke imagery from an oppressive militant regime, we felt that the way that manifested (most notably via red armbands, flags, and symbolism) was too close for comfort – especially given the unfortunate reality that some of these hate groups are still active in various respects to this day,” explained game director, Charley Price, at the time.

“While alluding to some of this can be narratively meaningful, we have made a number of small adjustments throughout the game to ensure that this content is less exploitative (eg the opening of Filia’s Story Mode),” Price added.