The free-to-play, low-spec version of PUBG, PUBG Lite, will close down at the end of the month.

Originally known as PUBG Project Thai, PUBG Lite is a low-spec version of PUBG that allows players with basic PCs and laptops to access the game. It was first trialled in Thailand, before rolling out to other territories a couple of years back.

Now, however, the free-to-play game is being shut down on 29th April. No reason was given for the decision.

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us,” a statement on the official website explains. “During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end. We regretfully inform you that service of PUBG Lite is scheduled to end on April 29th, 2021 (UTC).”

You will be able to continue to play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have, right up until the “termination time”.

