Curiously, the video description reveals details about the story and how interrupting Solas’s ritual led to the release of the “corrupted elven gods” bent on destroying the world (for a change): “Solas’s ritual has been interrupted – but at what cost? The corrupted elven gods have escaped and are bent on destroying the world. It’s up to you to unite the Veilguard and fight against these ancient rulers.”

Bioware has announced when it will reveal the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard : August 15th at 6:00 PM Italian time, with the release of a new trailer.

We will know everything soon

Of course, there will be more to discover, with Bioware confirming in a recent tweet that they will be showing off the Warrior fight at high levels in the week of August 19th. There will also be space for the PC version, probably to reveal its advanced features. In short, it will be a good week to discover more about the game, of which so far we have essentially only seen the tutorial.

Bioware also revealed what it will show in the following weeks: the one on August 26th will be dedicated to the Companionswhile a Q&A session with the developers will be held on Discord on August 30th.

Additionally, starting September 3rd onwards, IGN First will begin its month-long exclusive coverage, which will likely mean that we will see even more gameplay and discover further details on the main aspects of the experience. For September and beyond, there is finally talk of “much more”. So we imagine that around October or, at the latest, November we will finally be able to play the final version.

Whatever the release dateDragon Age: The Veilguard will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.